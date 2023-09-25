Venezuela FM Gil Calls for Inclusive Multilateralism

He also called for the reform of the international financial architecture, which serves the interests of wealthy countries.

On Saturday, Venezuelan Foreign Affairs Minister Yvan Gil called for "inclusive multilateralism, the democratization of international relations, and multipolarity" to tackle global challenges.

At the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), Gil said there is a need to reform the United Nations to make it a democratic institution where all members have a voice.

It is necessary to advance the reform of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to correct historical imbalances and provide greater representation to Africa, he said, calling for the reform of the international financial architecture, which serves the interests of a minority of wealthy countries.

The current global leadership crises, including within the United Nations, coupled with the polarization of the world, threaten to solidify a Cold War mentality in international relations, said Gil.

Venezuela: The US is seeking to plunder our energy resources.



The Venezuelan Foreign Minister stated at the UN:

��The US government is currently seeking to seize our oil resources by establishing a relationship between the oil and gas company ExxonMobil and the government of… pic.twitter.com/MRDHVZZNMF — Sprinter (@Sprinter99800) September 25, 2023

An example is the irresponsible provocations by the most powerful military force in the world, which, by dividing the world into power blocs, leads humanity into an arms race that can only result in the destruction of life on the planet, he said, referring to the United States.

Speaking of the illegal imposition of unilateral coercive measures, he said the sanctions constitute mass violations of human rights for millions of people. These measures are applied precisely by those who present themselves as champions of human rights, he noted.

"Venezuela demands a complete, immediate, and unconditional end to all illegal policies of sanctions and economic, commercial, and financial blockades," he said.

Venezuela proposes the establishment of a "Zone Free of Unilateral Coercive Measures," in which countries can conduct financial transactions and interbank payments without risks of arbitrary impediments by Western powers, he said.