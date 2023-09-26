Thousands March in Support of Venezuelan Rights Over Essequibo

The United Socialist Party of Venezuela declared itself on full alert for the defense of this territory.

On Tuesday, thousands of citizens marched through Caracas to support the Venezuelan government, which defends the rights of the Bolivarian nation over the territory of Essequibo.

The Bolivarian Central of Workers (CBST) called on people to meet at the Venezuelan Telephone Company on Libertador Avenue and then tour the main avenues of the capital city.

Previously, CBST leader Wills Rangel invited the Venezuelan working class to come out in defense of Essequibo and President Nicolas Maduro.

On Monday, the ruling United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) declared itself on full alert for the defense of Essequibo, a territory of the 160,000 square kilometers that Venezuela disputes with Guyana.

La militancia del @PartidoPSUV marcha en las calles de Caracas para defender el territorio de la Guayana Esequiba, contra las sanciones y en apoyo al presidente @NicolasMaduro



#DiálogoSoberano #26settembre pic.twitter.com/SUJRJKsgr3 — Aɳα ԃα Sιʅʋα ԃҽ R. (@MieloDan) September 26, 2023

The text reads, "The PSUV militancy marches in the streets of Caracas to defend the Essequibo territory, reject the sanctions, and support President Nicolas Maduro."

"The PSUV declares itself in mobilization to defend our territory and tell the world that the Venezuelan sun rises through the Essequibo," the PSUV vice president Diosdado Cabello said, highlighting that the Bolivarian socialists support all the initiatives carried out by the Venezuelan state to the defense of this territory.

Cabello denounced that the power bases of world imperialism are generating coordinated actions to create problems and confrontation in Venezuela.

For this reason, the PSUV vice president rejected the support that the United States expressed for the bidding for oil blocks that Guyana intends to carry out in maritime areas that are within the disputed area.

"The final objective is the installation of U.S. military bases next to Venezuela under the excuse of protecting their investments," Cabello pointed out.

"The Venezuelan working class's support is evident in the massive attendance at the PSUV calls, which in turn ratifies support for the Bolivarian Revolution and President Nicolas Maduro," Labor Minister Francisco Torrealba commented.

