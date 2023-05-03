Venezuelan President Condemns Attack Against The Kremlin

The Russian Presidency reported the shooting down of two drones in the vicinity of the Kremlin on the night of May 2-3.

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro condemned on Wednesday "the assassination attempt" against Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"The President of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro Moros, on behalf of the Venezuelan Government and People, expresses his total condemnation of the assassination attempt, to the degree of frustration, which was intended to be committed against the President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin," reads a statement from the Venezuelan Foreign Ministry.



The president expressed his support to Russia so that "the competent authorities bring to justice" those responsible for "this reprehensible assassination attempt." Russia's Investigative Committee has announced the opening of a criminal case for terrorism.

"Venezuela reaffirms its historic position of rejection of all acts of aggression and repudiates all forms, expressions, and manifestations that threaten international security and peace," the text added.

The Russian presidency reported the shooting down of two drones in the vicinity of the Kremlin on the night of May 2-3. It denounced Kiev for an attempt to end the life of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov reported that Putin was not at his residence at the time of the attempted attack, as he was at his home in Novo-Ogariovo, outside Moscow.

No casualties or material damage were reported following the fall and scattering of fragments of the drone. Ukrainian authorities have denied responsibility for the drone attack.