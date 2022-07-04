Venezuela and the Philippines to Promote Bilateral Cooperation

The Bolivarian Vice Minister Rodriguez congratulated the new Philippine President Marcos and underlined her country's interest in increasing bilateral relations.

On Monday, Venezuela's Vice Minister for Asia, the Middle East and Oceania Capaya Rodriguez spoke with the Philippines' Assistant Secretary of the Office of American Affairs Jose Victor Chan-Gonzaga, to promote bilateral relations between both nations.

At the headquarters of the Philippine Foreign Affairs Ministry, the Vice Minister congratulated the new Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and underlined Venezuela's interest in increasing bilateral relations with this Asean country.

Rodriguez also expressed interest in activating the bilateral political consultation mechanism to promote energy and agricultural agreements as well as in revitalizing the memorandum of understanding on tourism cooperation in force between the two countries.

The Bolivarian diplomat expressed her country's interest in having the support of the Philippines to sign the Friendship and Cooperation Agreement in Southeast Asia (TAC), which is a crucial step in Venezuela's rapprochement with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

Assistant Secretary Chan-Gonzaga congratulated the visit of the Venezuelan diplomat to several ASEAN countries, and reiterated the Philippine support for the TAC subscription.

The Philippine diplomat highlighted the intention of his country to maintain an independent foreign policy that allows the development of relations with Venezuela and other Latin American countries.

Chang-Gonzaga welcomed the proposal for a meeting between the Foreign Ministers of both nations in the framework of the next United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). He has also expressed his solidarity with the Venezuelan people and was pleased with the news of the economic growth of the South American country.