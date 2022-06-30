Venezuela Condemns Blockade’s Impact on the Educational Sector

The Vice Minister of Educational Communities and Union with the People of Venezuela talks about the effects of the U.S. blockade against South America.

Wuikelman Angel Paredes, Vice Minister of Educational Communities and Union with the People of Venezuela, said during a Unesco session that the hostile U.S. policy regarding South American countries is affecting the country's education sector.

The Venezuelan official told Prensa Latina that Washington's hostile position regarding Venezuela makes no sense since, in his beliefs, Caracas is committed to building a better world, where the country seeks inclusive and quality education to be set up as one of the pillars of that path.

During his address to the Unesco, Paredes said they had "come with a strong message about aspects that the United Nations system cannot leave invisible, particularly the coercive unilateral U.S. measures against some of our Latin American peoples."

On the second day of the pre-summit on education organized in Pris by Unesco, the Venezuelan Minister adverted the two pandemics his country is facing, that of the Covid-19 and the imperialist one with its criminal sanctions.

El viceministro de Comunidades Educativas y Unión con el Pueblo de Venezuela, Wuikelman Ángel Paredes, denunció hoy en la Unesco las afectaciones que causan en la educación las medidas coercitivas unilaterales aplicadas contra su país. @PrensaLatina_cu pic.twitter.com/C0EtHDAWdz — CMKX Radio Bayamo (@CMKXDigital) June 30, 2022

He also commented on the great importance of this forum that ends Thursday, June 30, regarding the space given to the youth and the suggestions made to transform education which would provide strength and freshness.

According to the Venezuelan Minister, the country supports the way this transformation involves exploring different curricula and adapting the continue developing of information and communication technologies.