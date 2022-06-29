    • Live
    • Audio Only
  • google plus
  • facebook
  • twitter
News > Venezuela

Venezuela Remains Alert to the Impact of Tropical Storm

  • Satellite image of the storm during its transit over Venezuela, June 29, 2022.

    Satellite image of the storm during its transit over Venezuela, June 29, 2022. | Photo: Twitter/ @CeballosIchaso1

Published 29 June 2022 (2 hours 10 minutes ago)
Opinion

"The open sea is the most dangerous area; the effects are minor and rainfall is moderate on the coasts... A sailing ban is activated for the next 48 hours," INAMEH said.

President Nicolas Maduro's administration continues on Wednesday with preventive measures against the passage of a possible tropical cyclone.

RELATED:

Venezuela To Suspend School, Flights Due to Tropical Storm

After passing through Trinidad & Tobago, the meteorological system decreased in intensity and maintains maximum sustained winds of 65 kilometers per hour.

"However, the prevention measures are maintained until further notice in order to protect the population," Interior Minister Remigio Ceballos tweeted.

Jose Pereira, the president of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (INAMEH), estimates the tropical storm will leave Venezuelan territory on Wednesday. Nevertheless, he asked the population to "be very careful" due to the intensity of the winds and rainfall.

"The open sea is the most dangerous area; the effects are minor and rainfall is moderate on the coasts... A sailing ban is activated for the next 48 hours," he added.

Previously, President Maduro suspended educational activities until Friday and restricted air and river circulation due to possible effects due to rains.

He also ordered subnational authorities at the states at greatest risk to activate shelters to protect the population residing in vulnerable areas.

Tags

Venezuela Tropical storm

People

Jose Pereira

teleSUR
by teleSUR/ JF
Comment
0
Comments
Post with no comments.