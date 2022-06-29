Venezuela Remains Alert to the Impact of Tropical Storm

"The open sea is the most dangerous area; the effects are minor and rainfall is moderate on the coasts... A sailing ban is activated for the next 48 hours," INAMEH said.

President Nicolas Maduro's administration continues on Wednesday with preventive measures against the passage of a possible tropical cyclone.

After passing through Trinidad & Tobago, the meteorological system decreased in intensity and maintains maximum sustained winds of 65 kilometers per hour.

"However, the prevention measures are maintained until further notice in order to protect the population," Interior Minister Remigio Ceballos tweeted.

Jose Pereira, the president of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (INAMEH), estimates the tropical storm will leave Venezuelan territory on Wednesday. Nevertheless, he asked the population to "be very careful" due to the intensity of the winds and rainfall.

Satellite imagery and surface observations along the northern coast of South America suggest that a closed low-level center may be forming with #PTC2. If this continues, it may finally make the jump to a named tropical storm. pic.twitter.com/EWuY8Typfw — Cody Fields (@wxtrackercody) June 29, 2022

Previously, President Maduro suspended educational activities until Friday and restricted air and river circulation due to possible effects due to rains.

He also ordered subnational authorities at the states at greatest risk to activate shelters to protect the population residing in vulnerable areas.