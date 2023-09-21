Venezuela and Trinidad & Tobago to Cooperate in Hydrocarbons

The Dragon field project will allow these Caribbean countries to sell gas to the world.

On Wednesday, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro led the signing of an inter-institutional agreement with Trinidad and Tobago to promote joint projects in the gaseous hydrocarbons sector.

"We are taking a gigantic step. The project to work the Dragon field in Venezuelan waters and start producing gas will allow Venezuela and Trinidad & Tobago to sell gas to the world," he said.

"This is a message of peace, complementarity, cooperation, solidarity , and shared sovereignty for the entire Caribbean," the Bolivarian leader added, recalling that Petrocaribe was founded by Hugo Chavez to promote the integration of the Caribbean.

"Petrocaribe played a stellar role in the history of human solidarity. The sanctions prevented Petrocaribe from continuing, but Petrocaribe returns. Let the world know, Petrocaribe returns and cooperation for the security and energy sovereignty of the Caribbean returns with more force now because it happens with your own effort."

#China announced it was upgrading its diplomatic ties with #Venezuela to an “all weather” #partnership.



Facing U.S. sanctions, Maduro’s country has received support from China in loans, cash and investment worth tens of billions of dollars.

"We have well organized gas blocks throughout the Caribbean. In accordance with our Constitution, we have domestic legislation to give great advantages to investors and we are ready to move forward with all countries and companies that want to invest," the Venezuelan president emphasized.

Maduro also recalled that he spoke with Chinese President Xi Jinping about how Venezuela is certifying its gas reserves.

"The studies and research carried out place our gas reserves in fourth place among the largest reserves in the world. We already have the first oil reserve in the world and we will fully recover productive capacity with our own efforts."