Venezuela Launches Security Operation in Tocoron Prison

Tocoron became the center of operation for criminal gangs such as the "Aragua Train."

On Wednesday, the Government of Venezuela launched a security operation to end the gangs that operate from the Tocoron prison in the State of Aragua.

"The Cacique Guaicaipuro Liberation Operation aims to dismantle and put an end to organized crime gangs and criminal networks that operate from Tocoron to the detriment of the tranquility of the Venezuelan people," the government stated.

"This operation is part of the citizen security policy of the peace quadrants, which is executed within the framework of the doctrine of civil-military police union," it added.

The authorities deployed more than 11,000 "qualified personnel, willing to restore and dignify the national penitentiary system."

The Interior Ministry, the Penitentiary Service, and the Armed Forces "make an enormous effort together with the Attorney General's Office to guarantee the success of this operation."

The Bolivarian Government called on people to "support these and other State initiatives launched to protect the Venezuelan family's right to peace."

Tocoron, which is the most populated prison with about 6,000 inmates, became the center of operation for gangs such as the "Aragua Train", a local outlet Noticias al Dia recalled.