Venezuela Rejects US Interference in Dispute With Guyana

U.S. State Department's Assistant Secretary for Western Hemisphere Affairs, Brian A. Nichols, said that his country "supports Guyana's sovereign right to develop its own natural resources."

The Venezuelan government has rejected the interference of the U.S. in the dispute with Guyana. Washington intends to authorize the U.S. oil company Exxon Mobil to exploit natural resources in the disputed area.

"From Venezuela we firmly reject the insolent meddling of the U.S., who have manipulated and bought through Exxon Mobil and the Southern Command, the servile politicians of Guyana who have gradually turned this nation into a colony," said the president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro via X.

Maduro's statements came after U.S. State Department's Assistant Secretary for Western Hemisphere Affairs, Brian A. Nichols, said that his country "supports Guyana's sovereign right to develop its own natural resources."

According to the Venezuelan president, Washington's position is part of "an unacceptable conspiracy that seeks to strip us of the territorial rights that belong to the Venezuelan people."

Desde Venezuela rechazamos firmemente la intromisión insolente de los EEUU, quienes han manipulado y comprado a través de la Exxon Mobil y el Comando Sur, a los serviles políticos de Guyana que poco a poco han convertido en una colonia a esta nación. Es una confabulación… https://t.co/oJVwR6M7sl — Nicolás Maduro (@NicolasMaduro) September 20, 2023

The tweet reads, "From Venezuela we firmly reject the insolent interference of the U.S., who have manipulated and bought through Exxon Mobil and the Southern Command, the servile politicians of Guyana who have gradually turned this nation into a colony. It is an unacceptable conspiracy that intends to strip us of the territorial rights that belong to the Venezuelan people. Rest assured that the truth will prevail over these vile pretensions and the Venezuela of Bolivar will triumph!"

For her part, the Executive Vice President, Delcy Rodríguez, said in response to the publication of the Undersecretary of State that the U.S. are "perpetrators, together with their British cousins, of the fraudulent award against Venezuela."

"It sounds curious to hear talk of International Law in the mouth of those who do not rest a minute to undermine and violate international legality on the planet," Rodríguez said.

For its part, the Venezuelan Foreign Ministry issued a communiqué on Wednesday rejecting the U.S. position on Guyana's pretensions. It warned the international community of Washington's intention "to create, in our Zone of Peace of Latin America and the Caribbean, a military base in the Cooperative Republic of Guyana."

The U.S. intends to turn Guyana "into the spearhead of an operation of aggression against the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, which would put at risk the peace and stability of the entire region," Venezuela said.