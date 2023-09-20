Fernandez Calls for an End to Blockades Against Cuba, Venezuela

The Argentine president also called for the removal of Cuba from the list of countries sponsoring terrorism.

On Tuesday, Argentine President Alberto Fernandez warned about the situation in Guatemala and called for an end to the blockades against Cuba and Venezuela.

In his final address to the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), Fernandez, whose presidential term will conclude on December 10, also expressed concern about what is happening in Guatemala.

"The international community must activate the relevant mechanisms to ensure respect for the popular verdict," Fernandez said regarding the elections held in Guatemala in June and August, the results of which have been subject to legal challenges, casting doubt on whether President-elect Bernardo Arevalo will take office on January 14, 2024.

Fernandez stated that the perpetuation of the U.S. blockade against Cuba is “unacceptable" and called for "the removal of Cuba from the list of countries allegedly sponsoring international terrorism."

In Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel's speech at the UNGA, he spoke about the 60-year-long US blockade against Cuba, denouncing how it breaches the United Nations charter and international law.#LetCubaLive pic.twitter.com/8zM1fhlvqV — Peoples Dispatch (@peoplesdispatch) September 20, 2023

"Likewise, the sanctions imposed by the United States on Venezuela must cease immediately. Their prolongation over time has only harmed the living conditions of Venezuelans and led millions of them into exile," he argued.

In the final part of his speech, Fernandez reiterated Argentina's sovereignty claim over the Falkland Islands, an archipelago in the South Atlantic under British control, which led to a war between the United Kingdom and his country in 1982.

The Argentine president lamented that the UK "continues to refuse to resume negotiations" regarding the territorial dispute and questioned the UK's "unilateral activities in the exploration and exploitation of natural resources in the disputed area."

"Argentina maintains a strong commitment to the peaceful resolution of this anachronistic colonial situation," said Fernandez, who also criticized the international financial architecture and called for action on the effects of climate change.