Venezuela Starts 2nd Phase of Security Operation in Tocoron

At noon on Wednesday, the Venezuelan government announced the restructuring of the Tocoron prison, where over 11,000 security forces were involved in dismantling transnational criminal organizations such as the Aragua Train.

"Cacique Guaicaipuro liberation operation's first phase has been a complete success," the Bolivarian authorities said, congratulating the "Peace Quadrants" for the swift and immediate restoration of order in Tocoron.

"This prison will undergo a restructuring process and will be completely evacuated," the Venezuelan government stated, emphasizing that the operation dismantled a center of conspiracy used by an international criminal network against the Venezuelan population.

"The Bolivarian government thanks the country for the spirit of unity demonstrated in this fight for the defense of social peace."

#20Sep | En los alrededores del penal de Tocorón se movilizan algunas tanquetas, además de vehículos de la UOTE (Unidad de Operaciones Tácticas Especiales) y GNB, como parte de la Operación de Liberación Cacique Guaicaipuro.pic.twitter.com/kpadr3uT4w — LA PRENSA de Lara (@laprensalara) September 20, 2023

The text reads, "As part of the Cacique Guaicaipuro liberation operation, some tanks and vehicles of the Special Tactical Operations Unit and the Bolivarian National Guard are mobilized around the Tocoron jail."

A few hours later, the authorities announced the start of the liberation operation's second phase, "corresponding to the process of searching, pursuing, and capturing criminals."

"We reiterate to Venezuelans that this operation's goal is to free society from criminal gangs threatening our people. In this mission, we have achieved and will continue to achieve the best results."

"All security forces are deployed in perfect social coordination through the peace quadrants. We have no doubt that, as in the past, every single fugitive criminal will be captured. Our commitment is to citizen security, the defense of peace, and the right to life for all," the Bolivarian authorities stressed.