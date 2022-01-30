Venezuela and Honduras Re-establish Diplomatic Relations

The handover of accrediting documents ceremony took place at the Government Palace in Tegucigalpa, the Honduran capital, this past Saturday, January 30.

The Governments of Honduras and Venezuela formalized the reestablishment of bilateral diplomatic relations with the delivery and reception of the accrediting copies of Ambassador Margaud Godoy, ambassador of the South American country to the Central American nation of Honduras.

Venezuelan Foreign Minister Felix Plasencia indicated on his Twitter account that the documents were handed over to his counterpart of the Central American country, Minister Enrique Reina, in a ceremony held at the Government Palace in Tegucigalpa.

Plasencia lauded that with this procedure, diplomatic relations between both countries have formally resumed.

Entregamos al Canciller Enrique Reina en ceremonia celebrada en el Palacio de Gobierno de Tegucigalpa, las Copias de Estilo que acreditan a la compañera Margaud Godoy como Embajadora de la República Bolivariana de Venezuela ante la República de Honduras pic.twitter.com/wQKB0biTsU — Felix Plasencia (@PlasenciaFelix) January 29, 2022

We delivered to Chancellor Enrique Reina, in a ceremony held at the Government Palace in Tegucigalpa, the Style Copies accrediting Margaud Godoy as Ambassador of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela to the Republic of Honduras.

The Honduran Minister of Foreign Affairs informed via his Twitter account: "We received the style copies from Ambassador Margaud Godoy in the company of Foreign Minister Felix Plasencia, for the reestablishment of diplomatic relations with the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela".

Godoy, a lawyer, expert in criminal proceedings and graduate of the University of the Andes, was Vice minister of Communes, Governor of the Cojedes State and the Minister of Women and Gender Equality of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela.

Venezuelan Foreign Affairs Minister Felix Plasencia announced the restoration of diplomatic relations between his country and Honduras.https://t.co/Acfx82GHBa — teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) January 28, 2022

Subsequent to the appointment of Xiomara Castro as President last Thursday, Honduras and Venezuela announced the renewal of diplomatic ties, which had been broken in 2019 as a result of the then Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernández not recognizing the Government of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro.

Foreign Minister Felix Plasencia, travelled to Tegucigalpa to attend as a guest at the swearing-in of Castro, who will be in power in the 2022-2026 quadrennium. The Venezuelan foreign minister declared that diplomatic relations have been re-established and that together they will build Latin American and Caribbean unity.

In addition, the Venezuelan foreign minister announced last Friday that they will ask the new Honduran authorities to investigate the theft of tangible goods registered at the headquarters of the Venezuelan embassy in Tegucigalpa during Hernández's term (2014-2022).

Minister Plasencia expressed that the real estate has suffered destruction and that there has been theft of material assets, while other assets such as works of art are missing. They call to the new judicial bodies to search for and punish the perpetrators of these crimes.