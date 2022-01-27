Honduras: Congress Met Before Castro's Swearing-in Ceremony

On Thursday, the National Congress, led by Congressman Luis Redondo, met previous to Xiomara Castro's swearing-in ceremony as President-elected, the first woman to assume that position in the country.

During the parliamentary meeting, Enrique Reina was announced from the Electoral Justice Tribunal (TJE), and Attorney Rixi Moncada as a magistrate of the National Electoral Council (CNE), who will respectively occupy the position of foreign minister and secretary of Finance.

Reina described as a high honor, through his Twitter account, his previous responsibility during his period in the TJE, a position from which he contributed to reinforce the democracy in the country and the progress of electoral processes with solid guarantees of confidence.

Ramon Barrios, the lawmaker from the Libertad y Refundacion (Libre) Party, said that the agreement for the solution of the political crisis resulted from the swearing-in of two boards of directors in the Congress is over 75 percent advanced. He also announced the disclosure of the pact on January 27.

On Wednesday, the Vice President of Cuba, Salvador Valdés Mesa, arrived in Tegucigalpa to participate in the swearing-in ceremony and investiture ceremony of Xiomara Castro, the elected President of Honduras.

Official media reports indicated that the Cuban VP, who leads the Cuban delegation, would meet with local authorities and other representatives.