Cuban VP Attends Investiture of Xiomara Castro in Honduras

On Wednesday, the Vice President of Cuba, Salvador Valdés Mesa, arrived in Tegucigalpa, where he will participate in tomorrow's swearing-in and investiture ceremony of Xiomara Castro, the elected president of Honduras.

Official media reports indicate that the Cuban VP, who leads the Cuban delegation, will meet with local authorities and other representatives.

According to the Cuban Foreign Ministry, the Cuban delegation is integrated as well by the Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs, Josefina Vidal, among other officials. The ceremony will take place on Thursday, January 27, in front of the Honduran people in the National Stadium.

Through his Twitter account, Mesa noted the ties of solidarity that unite both peoples.

These are the streets and boulevards that will be closed due to the investiture of Xiomara Castro – Hondudiario https://t.co/T1JNqd7Gd6 — Jaun News (@JaunNews) January 26, 2022

Last November 28, the Libertad y Refundación (Libre) Party candidate and other political forces that supported her won the elections.

Starting her mandate on January 27, Castro will be the first woman in the Central American country to assume such a high leadership.