President Castro Set Out Top Priorities For The Next 100 Days

In her inaugural address on Thursday, Honduran President Xiomara Castro presented an action plan to fight corruption, drug trafficking, poverty, unemployment, and organized crime during her government's first 100 days.

“We must guarantee the restoration of respect for the human being, the inviolability of life, and the citizen security,” Castro stressed. To meet this goal, she proposed to approve an Amnesty Law for political prisoners who defended the Guapinol River, manage the return of exiled citizens during the Military Junta (1978-1980), and prosecute the murderers of environmental leader Berta Caceres.

Castro also suggested repealing a series of laws approved under President Juan Orlando Hernandez's administration (2014-2022), which criminalized protests and promoted the looting of public wealth, trusts, and contracts. "This strategy increased domestic debt by 700 percent and foreign debt by 319 percent," she condemned.

To promote sustainable economic development, the President proposed to ban mining permits for minerals, rivers, natural parks, and forests and dismantle the Special Economic Development Zones (ZEDE), which prompted the sale of the national territory by parcels.

She will also exempt one million vulnerable families from the electricity payment, create subsidies to stabilize fuel prices, and approve a Citizen Participation Law to consult Hondurans on reforms and law approvals.

Finally, Castro announced the adoption of a law condemning the sentence of illegal re-election, which she considered a crime of treason, and the installation of the International Commission against Impunity in Honduras (CICIH), with the support of the United Nations.

“We are committed to our proposal of democratic socialism, to lay the foundations for a frontal fight against social and administrative ills so that these facts that have embarrassed in the past will never again be repeated,” the President stressed.