    • Live
    • Audio Only
  • google plus
  • facebook
  • twitter
News > Latin America

Honduras: Xiomara Castro Announces Cabinet Before Taking Office

  • Manuel Zelaya (R) accompanies Xiomara Castro (L) towards her swearing-in ceremony, Tegucigalpa, Honduras, Jan. 27, 2022.

    Manuel Zelaya (R) accompanies Xiomara Castro (L) towards her swearing-in ceremony, Tegucigalpa, Honduras, Jan. 27, 2022. | Photo: Twitter/ @DivergentesCA

Published 27 January 2022
Opinion

She will be accompanied by politicians and technicians linked to the Freedom and Refoundation Party.

On Thursday, Honduras President Xiomara Castro announced her government cabinet a few hours before taking office for the 2022-2026 period.

RELATED:

Honduras: Xiomara Castro To Be Sworn In As 1st Female President

She will be accompanied by politicians and technicians linked to the Freedom and Refoundation Party (LIBRE). One of them is Eduardo Reina, who will assume the Foreign Affairs Ministry. Previously, he was private secretary to Castro's husband, former President Manuel Zelaya, who was ousted by a U.S.-backed coup d'état on June 28, 2009.

Ramon Sabillon, the former director of the National Police, was appointed as Security Minister. He returned to Honduras after spending over five years in exile. Rixi Moncada, who was a member of the National Electoral Council (CNE) until today, will be the new Finance Minister.

Previously, lawyer Moncada was Labor Minister and manager of the National Electric Power Company (ENEE) during Manuel Zelaya's administration (2006-2009).

Cuban Vice President Salvador Mesa's meme reads, "Right now, I participate in the inauguration of the elected President Xiomara Castro, which takes place in the Honduran National Stadium amid widespread popular jubilation."

The Honduran Central Bank will be led by economist Rebeca Santos, who was also Zelaya's Finance Minister. Angel Orellana, the former Attorney General and Defense Minister in the Zelaya Administration, will serve as advisory secretary on matters of transparency and the fight against corruption.

The new Defense Minister will be lawyer Jose Zelaya, who is the nephew of former President Zelaya. Jose Matheu was appointed as Minister of Health, .

The Communications Minister will be lead by former independent presidential candidate Milton Benitez, who gave up seeking the presidency to support Castro.

Tags

Honduras Xiomara Castro

People

Xiomara Castro Manuel Zelaya

EFE
by teleSUR/ JF
Comment
0
Comments
Post with no comments.