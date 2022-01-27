Honduras: Xiomara Castro Announces Cabinet Before Taking Office

She will be accompanied by politicians and technicians linked to the Freedom and Refoundation Party.

On Thursday, Honduras President Xiomara Castro announced her government cabinet a few hours before taking office for the 2022-2026 period.

She will be accompanied by politicians and technicians linked to the Freedom and Refoundation Party (LIBRE). One of them is Eduardo Reina, who will assume the Foreign Affairs Ministry. Previously, he was private secretary to Castro's husband, former President Manuel Zelaya, who was ousted by a U.S.-backed coup d'état on June 28, 2009.

Ramon Sabillon, the former director of the National Police, was appointed as Security Minister. He returned to Honduras after spending over five years in exile. Rixi Moncada, who was a member of the National Electoral Council (CNE) until today, will be the new Finance Minister.

Previously, lawyer Moncada was Labor Minister and manager of the National Electric Power Company (ENEE) during Manuel Zelaya's administration (2006-2009).

En estos momentos participo en la toma de posesión de la Presidenta electa@XiomaraCastroZ que tiene lugar en el Estadio Nacional de #Honduras en un clima de amplio júbilo popular.#CubaEnHonduras pic.twitter.com/VAuMOrZhn8 — SalvadorVM (@SalvadorValdesM) January 27, 2022

Cuban Vice President Salvador Mesa's meme reads, "Right now, I participate in the inauguration of the elected President Xiomara Castro, which takes place in the Honduran National Stadium amid widespread popular jubilation."

The Honduran Central Bank will be led by economist Rebeca Santos, who was also Zelaya's Finance Minister. Angel Orellana, the former Attorney General and Defense Minister in the Zelaya Administration, will serve as advisory secretary on matters of transparency and the fight against corruption.

The new Defense Minister will be lawyer Jose Zelaya, who is the nephew of former President Zelaya. Jose Matheu was appointed as Minister of Health, .

The Communications Minister will be lead by former independent presidential candidate Milton Benitez, who gave up seeking the presidency to support Castro.

