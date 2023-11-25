Cuba Pays Tribute to its Historical Leader Fidel Castro

Father of the Cuban Revolution and founder of the first socialist state in East Hemisphere he is an inspiration for the people.

With multiple tributes around all the country the Cuban people have remebered the legacy of the historical lear of the Revolution to seven years of his death.

With his inspiring work and his infinite faith in human beings, in the Cuban Revolution and in the best possible world, for which he still continues to fight: said the Cuban president Miguel Diaz-Canel on his X account.

He will guide us along the path of unity, social justice, independence, socialism and loyalty to the Revolution: posted on X the Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodrigues Parrilla.

With cultural acts, books presentations, concerts and popular massive acts the caribbean Island the people have honored its Chief Commandant.

In other countries like Azerbaijan, Venezuela and the Cuban medical mission in Maldiva Islands paid tribute today to Fidel Castro, as well as other commuinities of cubans ling abroad.

As founder of the first socialist state in East Hemisphere Fidel is also an example for the social justice figthers in Latin America and the world.

Also he promoted on a global scale the battle of the Third World against the current world economic order, in particular external debt, the waste of resources through military spending and neoliberal globalization.