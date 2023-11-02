Venezuela Applauds UN Resolution Against US Blockade of Cuba

"The international rejection of the U.S. blockade is overwhelming," the Bolivarian FM Gil said.

On Thursday, Venezuela celebrated the resolution approved by an overwhelming majority in the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) through which 187 countries demand the end of the US economic and commercial embargo against Cuba.

"We also feel this victory is ours," Foreign Affairs Minister Yvan Gil said on behalf of President Nicolas Maduro and the Venezuelan people.

"The international rejection of the economic, commercial and financial blockade that the United States has maintained for decades against Cuba is overwhelming," the Venezuelan minister pointed out and congratulated President Miguel Diaz-Canel and the Cuban people, whom he considered an example of resistance.

The call to end the embargo against Cuba, which has been made annually for 31 years, received on this occasion 187 votes in favor, with Ukraine abstaining and votes against from the United States and Israel.

����BREAKING: As Israel carries out its genocidal bombardment of Gaza with US funding, both states vote to maintain the cruel & illegal blockade of Cuba—standing alone in the entire UNGA.



Ukraine, another receiver of significant US military funding, is the only state to abstain. pic.twitter.com/ECOCILMcZI — Peoples Dispatch (@peoplesdispatch) November 2, 2023

Previously, during his speech in the UNGA, Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez said that the U.S. lies when it affirms that the blockade does not affect the Cuban health system.

Before the representatives of the countries of the world, Rodriguez explained in detail how the U.S. blockade prevents the entry of medicines and medical supplies.

To illustrate the complexity of the situation, he denounced that the United States even pressures some Latin American countries not to provide Cuba with medicinal oxygen.

Rodriguez also mentioned that the U.S. has put all kinds of obstacles so that the Cuban COVID-19 vaccine cannot be marketed in the world.

This would be another of the actions through which Washington seeks to deteriorate the economic situation in Cuba and promote domestic political destabilization.