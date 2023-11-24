Jamaica Resumes Ophthalmology Program with Cuba

More than six thousand Jamaicans have gone to the hospital in recent days to determine if they need to undergo surgeries to correct their ophthalmologic problems.

Jamaica resumed on Friday an ophthalmologic care program it offers with the support of Cuban professionals aimed at detecting and treating patients with eye diseases, an official source informed.

According to the Information Service of the Jamaican Government (JIS), nine Cuban ophthalmologists are currently working in the capital’s public hospital, receiving individuals suffering from pathologies such as cataracts, diabetic retinopathy and pterygium.

According to official data, over six thousand Jamaicans have gone to the hospital in recent days to determine whether they need to undergo surgeries to correct their ophthalmological problems.

More Cuban specialists are expected to arrive this month, and the remodeling of the Saint Joseph hospital, which will host the aforementioned health program, and will have departments for consultations, surgeries and postoperative care, should be finished.

Furthermore, the JIS recalled that apart from medical services, the collaboration project with Cuba also includes the training of Jamaican ophthalmologists and assistance in equipment maintenance.

In October of last year, Cuba and Jamaica signed a letter of intent to permanently provide a medical brigade to Jamaica. A similar document contemplated the renewal of an agreement for the operation of an Ophthalmology Center that, over the years, facilitated greater access to high-quality and timely services.

Official reports show that Kingston and Havana signed their first ophthalmology agreement on July 28th, 2009, and in January 2010 they opened a clinic in Jamaica. Since then, Cuban professionals offer services in the country.

Official data indicate that thanks to the program, between 2010 and 2019 over 35,000 patients were examined, 21,412 received surgeries and 17,000 were prevented from going blind.