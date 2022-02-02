Venezuela and Cuba Review Cooperation Agenda for 2022

The high authorities ratified the willingness to advance in the development of joint projects to guarantee the right to food of the Venezuelan and Cuban people.

The governments of Venezuela and Cuba reviewed the bilateral agenda within the framework of the comprehensive cooperation agreement between the two nations, Vice President Delcy Rodriguez reported today in a press release.

In this sense, the Vice President held a fruitful meeting with Cuban Deputy Prime Minister Jorge Luis Tapia to strengthen joint support in both countries' areas of strategic interest.

The meeting, held at the facilities of the Executive Vice Presidency in Caracas, was attended by the Cuban delegation, the Minister of Agriculture, Ydael Pérez, and Ambassador Dagoberto Rodríguez.

The Venezuelan delegation was represented by the Minister of Productive Agriculture and Lands, Wilmar Castro Soteldo, and the Vice Foreign Minister for the Caribbean, Raúl Li Causi.

El vice primer ministro de #Cuba, Jorge Luis Tapia y el ministro del Poder Popular para la Alimentación de #Venezuela, Carlos Leal Tellería, sostuvieron una reunión para fortalecer la cooperación en materia agroalimentaria.

In 2021, Venezuela and Cuba signed agreements on livestock, fish, agriculture, and production of cereals, legumes and tubers, in the context of the Covid-19 pandemic, the government source reported.

On October 30, 2000, the revolutionary leaders Fidel Castro (1926-2016) and Hugo Chávez (1954-2013) signed the Comprehensive Cooperation Agreement, a genuine expression of the will of both nations to develop reciprocal exchange links in favor of the well-being of their villages.