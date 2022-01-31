Venezuela Gets One Million 'Sovereign Plus' Vaccines From Cuba

So far, over 20 million doses of Cuban vaccines have arrived in Venezuela thanks to bilateral cooperation agreements.

On Sunday, Venezuela received a shipment of one million Cuban Sovereign Plus vaccines, which will be applied to its population as part of the COVID-19 immunization campaign.

“Developed by the Finlay Vaccine Institute (IFV), the Sovereign Plus vaccine reinforces the number of antibodies in patients previously exposed to the virus or people immunized with other vaccines,” Health Minister Carlos Alvarado recalled and thanked the Cuban authorities for the shipment.

So far, over 20 million doses of Abdala, Sovereign 02, and Sovereign Plus vaccines have arrived in Venezuela thanks to cooperation agreements signed with Cuba.

Last year, Iran and Vietnam acquired over 6 million Abdala and Sovereign 02 vaccines, and Mexico and St. Vincent & the Grenadines recently authorized the emergency use of the former.

The World Health Organization (WHO), however, has not yet qualified these vaccines as suitable products to treat coronavirus patients, a policy that has prevented Cuba from exporting its vaccines to Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) member countries. “Since last year, we started the necessary procedures to obtain the WHO approval for the Abdala vaccine. Recently, we begin such process with the Sovereign 02 and Sovereign Plus,” the IFV Director Vicente Verez stated. “This process will be long, complex, and costly, but we hope that it is fruitful given that the laboratories that develop Cuban vaccines possess first-level data of and have nothing to envy to the clinical trials conducted by any multinational,” he stressed.