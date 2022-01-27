Cuba Faces Increase in COVID-19 Cases

The number of infected people is worrying since it is nearing numbers reported during epidemiological peaks in the last quarter of 2021.
In this connection, the institution pointed out Cuba’s lower mortality rate with .81 percent, compared to the 1.57 percent recorded worldwide and 1.89 percent in the Americas.
The report notified that 30,038 patients are in hospitals or homes throughout the nation, out of which 14,446 are under suspicion of infection, 212 are under epidemiological monitoring and 15,380 are active cases.
Of the total active cases, 15,327 were reported in stable condition and 53 are under treatment in intensive care units, of whom 32 are severely ill and 21 are in a critical condition.
With the 3,843 patients released in the last few hours, the total number of recovered people is 1,010,162, representing 97.7 percent of all cases.
In Cuba, 30,224 PCR tests have been made by Wednesday to identify the presence of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. A total of 12,577,992 samples have been made until now.