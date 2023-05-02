Venezuelan President Maduro Signs Decree to Increase Bonuses

"Rest assured and confident that we will fully recover the salary sooner rather than later," the Bolivarian leader pointed out.

On Tuesday, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro signed a decree to increase the value of the "Food Bonus" (Cestaticket) received by workers and the "Economic War Bond" deliverted to public employees, retirees and pensioners.

"Good morning Venezuela! We woke up signing the decree to increase the Cestaticket to US$40 and the Economic War Bond to reach US$30 per month... This is a tremendous effort in defense of workers' income amid the brutal economic war against our people," he said.

The implementation of the decree implies an "increase of over 2,000 percent" in the food bonus, which will be indexed monthly to the official dollar rate published by the Central Bank of Venezuela (BCV). This indexation will also be made for the economic war bond.

"Rest assured and confident that we will fully recover the salary sooner rather than later. For the moment, however, we must resist and resist strongly," President Maduro pointed out.

Pres. Maduro condemns today's announcement of the theft of CITGO (Venezuelan asset in #EEUU ) by US gov and opposition sectors.



"It is a mockery and a slap in the face of the International Conference convened in #Bogota and the request to lift sanctions on #Venezuela https://t.co/AEnBvzw32v — Ephemeral (@yawahuguama) May 1, 2023

"Comrades, we are going step by step. I would like to have the resources to do more but we are doing more with less," he added.

"In addition to the damage that the blockade causes daily, there is an appalling corruption of people in whom we place all our trust but who used their positions to rob the country."

The latest measures of the Bolivarian government seek to shore up the Venezuelan national income and finance programs related to social protection, recreation, tourism and sports.