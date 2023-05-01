Paraguay: Santiago Peña Will Restore Relations With Venezuela

On Sunday, Paraguay's president-elect Santiago Peña affirmed that he will restore relations with Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro.

In an interview with local media after the authorities announced his victory, Peña said that his administration will reopen the Paraguayan embassy in Caracas, which was closed in 2019 when current President Mario Abdo broke relations with Venezuela.

"Paraguay has to strengthen its relations with Venezuela," Peña stressed, as reported by the newspaper Ultima Hora.

Over the past year, Colombian President Gustavo Petro and Brazilian President Lula da Silva also reestablished their countries' diplomatic relations with Venezuela, a country that has been suffering from U.S. economic and diplomatic harassment for more than a decade.

Paraguayans elected ruling party candidate Santiago Pena to be their next president, tightening the conservative Colorado Party's political grip in the country and ending concerns about the end of diplomatic ties with Taiwan https://t.co/y4V1r91iHx pic.twitter.com/qpqtrxm4Q9 — Reuters (@Reuters) May 1, 2023

On Sunday, Paraguay's Superior Electoral Justice Court confirmed that ruling Colorado Party candidate Pena won the presidential elections.

With more than 96 percent of the ballots counted, Pena garnered close to 43 percent of the votes, widely surpassing his main rival, Efrain Alegre, the candidate of the Coalition for a New Paraguay, who won 27.5 percent of the votes.

Pena will succeed President Mario Abdo Benitez, also from the Colorado Party, to govern for the next five years. In Sunday's elections, the legislature's 45 senators and 80 deputies were also elected, as were the country's 17 governors. Voter participation was at 63.13 percent.