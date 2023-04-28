UN Should Notice US Sanctions Effect on Human Rights: Venezuela

Through these coercive policies, Washington prevents the Bolivarian government from conducting financial and commercial transactions abroad.

On Friday, Hector Constant, the Venezuelan representative to the United Nations (UN), asked Volker Turk, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, to consider the impact of unilateral coercive measures on the Bolivarian people's human rights.

"In the consultation on the 2024-2027 management plan of the UN Human Rights Office, we asked Turk to consider the impact of these measures on the population, especially on the most vulnerable citizens, from a solidarity and protection approach,” Constant tweeted.

In January, Turk visited Caracas following an invitation from President Nicolas Maduro, who stressed the need to lift the 929 sanctions against Venezuela. About 60 percent of these coercive measures were imposed by the United States.

Through its sanctions, Washington prevents the Bolivarian government from conducting financial and commercial transactions abroad, accessing Venezuela’s international assets, and negotiating with oil and gold.

Venezuela’s���� Vice President Delcy Rodriguez: Venezuela has suffered $232 billion in losses over the past 8 years due to US sanctions.



Former UN Special Rapporteur on Human Rights estimated that by 2020, more than 100,000 Venezuelans had died as a result of US sanctions.… pic.twitter.com/AnWxWnJfG1 — Going Underground (@GUnderground_TV) April 27, 2023

These measures also prohibit U.S. citizens and their international partners from doing business with Caracas. The Maduro administration stressed that such policies caused a 99 percent drop in the country’s foreign exchange earnings. During his visit, Turk met with Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez, the National Assembly President Jorge Rodriguez, and the Ombudsman Alfredo Ruiz. "We will always seek to collaborate to promote peace and stability in our Homeland," Maduro stated. In September 2019, the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights and the Venezuelan government signed a memorandum of understanding that allows the continued presence of two UN human rights officers in the country. The agreement also establishes the strengthening of the national justice system.