Venezuela and China Ratify Cooperation and Brotherhood

"Today, China and Venezuela are more united than ever... Let us continue to demonstrate that our brotherhood is indestructible," President Maduro said.

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro highlighted the brotherly ties between his country and China during an event to commemorate the 47th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two nations.

"We take on China as our dear elder brother. It has an ancient history and greatness in its culture, values, and spirit. All this has been expressed in the great development achieved in the last 40 years," he stressed.

Besides highlighting the role China plays in the world economy, Maduro praised the work done by President Xi Jinping in consolidating China's peaceful rise as a global power.

"Xi is a much loved and respected leader in China. He personally took the lead in the successful fight against the coronavirus.... In a country with over 1.4 billion inhabitants, 1.1 billion are already vaccinated and safe," Maduro recalled.

Referring to the current geopolitical scenario, the Bolivarian leader recalled that China is the victim of an international conspiracy, which the free peoples of the world must reject and denounce.

"The mainstream media have launched an international campaign against China. The whole world must speak out against a new cold war. China's only sin is to have become, through its own efforts, the great power of the 21st century, a nation of peace, solidarity, growth and development," he explained.

"In moments in which we face unilateral sanctions, China has proven to be a true friend... Today, China and Venezuela are more united than ever... Let us continue to demonstrate that our brotherhood is indestructible," Maduro added.