Thousands of Venezuelans Run for the Socialist Party Primaries

On Sunday, over 35,000 militants of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) took part as pre-candidates in the nomination process for those who will compete in the August 8 primary elections.

The nomination process happened through popular assemblies that for 9 hours discussed who could be the aspirants for positions of governors, mayors, councilmen, and lawmakers.

As a result of this political exercise, 21,153 PSUV militants will compete for the different public offices that Venezuelans will define in the sub-national elections to be held on November 21.

At the end of the day, President Nicolas Maduro highlighted the unprecedented and impeccable character of this massive exercise of direct democracy.

"These results are faster than the elections in Peru, where they have not proclaimed President yet after three weeks," he commented and explained that 100 percent of the results of the nomination process will be available in less than 24 hours.

"On Monday we will know the names of the pre-candidates selected by the citizens, by the common people because we must give power to the people and build power with the people," Maduro stated forcefully.

He also recalled that the nomination process of PSUV candidates occurs when Venezuela celebrates the bicentennial of its independence and ratifies its will to remain a free and sovereign nation.

"This is an example for the world. Let the world open its eyes and observe a people that fought with rifles and bayonets 200 years ago and that it now fights this battle with ideas, votes, and peace," the Bolivarian leader said.