European Union To Observe Venezuela's Subnational Elections

A delegation from the regional bloc will visit the South American nation from July 6 until July. 23 to examine the electoral preparations ahead of the November 21 elections.

On Friday, the Chargé d'affaires of the European Union (EU) to Venezuela Duccio Bandini confirmed an exploratory mission to assess European electoral observation in the subnational elections to take place on Nov. 21.

National Electoral Council (CNE) President Pedro Calzadilla informed that seven officials would integrate the mission, which will visit the South American country from July 6 until July. 23.

The mission will hold meetings with CNE authorities, who will inform about the electoral procedures and security measures foreseen for the elections.

Last week, the EU Foreign Policy High Representative Josep Borrell explained that the bloc's mission responds to an invitation extended by the CNE on May 17. Venezuelan electoral authorities invited also representatives from the United Nations (UN).

#Venezuela has definitely entered a new electoral race with the announcement of the recently constituted National Electoral Council (CNE), which has scheduled the regional and municipal elections stipulated by the Constitution for November 21, 2021. https://t.co/wAImxIMTAh — MV English (@MV_Eng) June 12, 2021

The CNE recently made a call to end the inscription of candidates before Aug. 29, the deadline for the presentation of candidacies.

Throughout the electoral process, 16 audits will be carried out and a mock election is scheduled for Sep. 26.

Candidates will campaign from Oct. 28 to Nov. 18, a period in which they must win their votes among over 20 million Venezuelans who are eligible to vote.