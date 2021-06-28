China and Russia Reaffirm Bilateral Alliance

President Putin stated that his country and China are determined to turn their common border into a strip of peace.

On Monday, Russia’s President Vladimir Putin and China’s President Xi Jinping announced the extension of the 2001 Good-Neighborliness and Friendly Cooperation Treaty (GNF).

Xi commented that the treaty has been a successful experience of close cooperation between both countries. “It represents a new type of international relations oriented towards peace and development”, he stressed.

For his part, Putin stated that GNF treaty evidences that Russia and China are determined to turn their common border into a strip of peace. This bilateral policy will help stabilize international geopolitics at a time when the United States breaks with the instruments to control the arms race between countries.

From January to April this year, Russian trade with China increased 22 percent over the same period last year. In this regard, Putin expressed his hope that new trade records will be achieved by the end of the year.

Russia and China are racing to beat NASA back to the Moon https://t.co/aYsRrRCrhB #Science #Space pic.twitter.com/y7TauobrDK — Reg Saddler (@zaibatsu) June 27, 2021