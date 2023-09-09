China: Venezuelan President Meets With General Secretary Of The CCP In Shenzhen

The president of Venezuela, Nicolas Maduro, held a meeting this Saturday with the general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CCP) in Shenzhen, Huang Kunming, as part of his tour of the Asian giant.

The meeting between Maduro and the Chinese political leader took place in a hotel in the city of Shenzhen, belonging to the province of Canton, located in the southeast of the Asian nation.

In a statement, the press office of the Presidency of the Bolivarian Republic stated that the interview "allowed the exchange of experiences in the political area, as well as strengthening ties of integration and mutual respect."

He indicated that during the talk, the Venezuelan head of state highlighted the importance of Special Economic Zones (SEZ) as a path to economic diversification, being a pillar in development in the 21st century.

“The path of the construction of special economic zones in Venezuela is beginning to be taken, as a path to diversify the economy and to expand the productive forces of Venezuela, linked to the high technology of this new era,” highlighted President Maduro.

“It is something fundamental,” he added, “if we talk about development in the 21st century. That is why this meeting is so important, from which I hope plans and initiatives will emerge that deeply unite the two countries.”

The press office of the Venezuelan presidency recalled that last August, President Maduro signed decrees activating four Special Economic Zones (ZEE) located in different strategic regions of the South American country, in order to advance the construction of a new economic model that goes beyond oil.