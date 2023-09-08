Venezuelan President Maduro Visits China

Upon his arrival in the Asian country, he stated that his visit will serve to build a new world geopolitics.

On Friday, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro arrived at Shenzhen's Bo'an International Airport to begin an official visit that will last until September 14.

Upon his arrival in the Asian country, he stated that his visit will serve to strengthen bilateral cooperation and build a new world geopolitics.

Maduro's visit takes place at the invitation of President Xi Jinping, announced the spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry Hua Chunying, without offering details about the Venezuelan president's agenda in the Asian country.

Maduro's last visit to China occurred in September 2018, when he also met with Xi with the aim of increasing bilateral cooperation between both countries.

His visit to China occurs a day after a meeting in which Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez and Chinese Foreign Affairs Minister Wang Yi reviewed bilateral issues and promoted economic agreements.

During this meeting, they agreed to "consolidate diplomatic relations at the highest level between both sister nations," the Chinese Foreign Ministry said regarding Rodriguez's visit that began on Tuesday.

In this context, Venezuela and China signed a memorandum of understanding related to the China Satellite Oceanography Center, the Bolivarian Agency for Space Activities, and the Venezuelan Institute of Scientific Research.

During her stay in China, Rodriguez also met with the president of the BRIC's New Development Bank, Dilma Rousseff, to explore options for economic cooperation.