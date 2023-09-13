Venezuela and China Achieve 'All-Weather Strategic Partnership'

The Bolivian president described the new impulse given to Venezuelan-Chinese relations as a "strategic parthership" capable of overcoming any test and circumstance.

On Wednesday, President Nicolas Maduro participated in the closing ceremony of the 17th High-Level Commission between China and Venezuela in Beijing.

Representatives of both nations refined the final texts for the signing of 31 new bilateral cooperation agreements aimed at consolidating an "All-Weather Strategic Partnership."

"We signed great documents that, due to their content and direction, allow the organization of an agenda for the new era of relations between China and Venezuela," Maduro said.

"The agreements predict a splendid and virtuous new era with the deepening of financial, economic and commercial relations in oil, gas, industry, mining, agriculture, infrastructure, communication, tourism, and other matters included in the Chinese-Venezuelan strategic agenda."

"These working, commitment, and action documents must yield concrete results in the short, medium, and long term. They cannot become a dead letter," the Bolivarian leader said.

China and Venezuela elevated their ties to an all-weather strategic partnership on Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/tCuwndkTaB — Zhang Heqing (@zhang_heqing) September 13, 2023

“We must work from the heart, from strategic capacity, from intelligence, and from commitment to our countries and humanity,” President Maduro said.

The Boliviarian leader described the new impulse given to Venezuelan-Chinese relations as a "Strategic Partnership to All Tests and All Weather." When recounting the historical evolution of relations between both countries, Maduro defined five stages:

"A first stage was fundamentally diplomatic and the rapprochement between peoples began. A second stage was characterized by achievements. A third stage began with the visit of President Xi to Caracas where we signed documents to elevate the China-Venezuela relationship. A fourth stage of heroic resistance demonstrated the strength of what we had built with China. A fifth stage is defined by economic growth, social happiness, and the scientific, educational, and cultural development of the Venezuelan people."

Finally, Maduro highlighted that Venezuela and China are positioning themselves as builders of a promising future for humanity as part of a new world order based on multipolarity, development, and equality.

