Venezuela and Bolivia To Deal in Trade, Tourism and Energy

Venezuela and Bolivia agreed to establish trade, tourism and energy agreements, which seek to consolidate bilateral cooperation, the Foreign Ministry of the Caribbean nation said on Friday.

"Venezuela and Bolivia have consolidated a full agenda of bilateral work to seal cooperation agreements in the commercial, tourism, energy and consular areas," the Foreign Ministry detailed through the social network Twitter.

Venezuelan Foreign Minister Carlos Faría and Bolivian Ambassador Sebastián Michel discussed these agreements during a meeting in Caracas.

In October 2021, during Bolivia's thirtieth international business meeting, the Venezuelan business community agreed on the commercialization of footwear, hydrobiological products and cocoa.

At that time, the government of Nicolás Maduro met with representatives of the Bolivian-Venezuelan Chamber of Commerce to promote binational trade.

After the coup d'état against Evo Morales (2006-2019), in November 2019, relations between Caracas and La Paz became tense due to the position taken by former transitory president Jeanine Áñez (2019-2020) against President Maduro.

However, Venezuela and Bolivia resumed diplomatic relations after the triumph of President Luis Arce in November 2020.