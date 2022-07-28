Colombia and Venezuela Agree on Agenda To Reestablish Relations

The foreign minister-designate of Colombia, Álvaro Leyva, and that of Venezuela, Carlos Faría, agreed this Thursday to establish a work agenda for reestablishing diplomatic relations as of August 7, when Gustavo Petro assumes the presidency.

"On this occasion, the foreign ministers first expressed their willingness to advance in a work agenda for the gradual normalization of binational relations as of next August 7 with the appointment of diplomatic and consular officials," Leyva indicated after reading a communiqué."

Leyva and Faría met in the Venezuelan state of Táchira (west), bordering Colombia.

In the agreement, they reaffirmed their willingness to make joint efforts to guarantee security and peace on the border between the two countries.

"They support dialogue in favor of constructing paths of peace, respect and mutual understanding, with full recognition of our complementary capacities," stated Leyva.

Likewise, Leyva and Faría thanked the presence of the deputy representative of the Secretary General of the United Nations verification mission in Colombia, Raúl Rosende, in what they described as a first historic meeting between both nations.

For his part, the Venezuelan Foreign Minister, Carlos Faría, stated that during the meeting, they analyzed the commercial cooperation that both countries have had for years.

"Of course, we have made a historical account of the great cooperation and the great trade balance that existed before the interruption of relations between the two countries, which is the objective for which we must work at this moment," said Faría.

In June, President Nicolás Maduro and the elected president of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, talked about the willingness to reestablish normality within the borders.

In 2019, Venezuela broke off relations with Colombia following the attempt by the opposition led by Juan Guaidó to bring so-called "humanitarian aid" across the border, which Caracas described as an invasion attempt.