Venezuela Welcomes Its Eight Olympic Heroes

The Bolivarian athletes obtained a gold medal, three silver medals, and four diplomas.

On Tuesday, Venezuelans received with joy the delegation of athletes, coaches, doctors, and assistants who took part in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

At the Simon Bolivar International Airport, weightlifter Keydomar Vallenilla gave a few words of thanks and highlighted that his companions felt honor in representing Venezuela. Other athletes also expressed their pride after having achieved important results in the international event.

“I thank God for allowing me to be in my first Olympic Games. Although the sacrifice was great, our dream came true thanks to my coach and teammates,” weightlifter Julio Mayora said.

"Today, in our hands, we have the best result in our country's entire Olympic history. This is meaninful, and was achieved thanks to everyone's work," pointed out Sports Minister Melvin Maldonado.

El Presidente y CJ @NicolasMaduro y la #FANB, le da la bienvenida a nuestros victoriosos atletas venezolanos ¡QUE VIVA LA GENERACIÓN DE ORO! pic.twitter.com/N7jVIIGvwX — Vladimir Padrino L. (@vladimirpadrino) August 10, 2021

The tweet reads, "Commander-in-Chief & President Nicolas Maduro and the Bolivarian National Armed Forces (FANB) welcome our victorious Venezuelan athletes. Long live the golden generation!"

An outstanding sample of Bolivarian success was the performance of Yulimar Rojas, who won a gold medal in the women's triple jump after jumping 15.67 meters.

In weightlifting, Keydomar Vallenilla achieved an Olympic silver in the 96 kilograms category, and Julio Mayora achieved the silver medal in the 73 kilograms category. Daniel Dhers, got the second best score in the final BMX Freestyle competition and achieved a silver medal.

The athletes who received Olympic diplomas were Claudymar Garces in womens' karate, Reobeilys Peinado in pole vault, Antonio Diaz in karate, and Naryury Perez in the 87 kilogram weightlifting category.