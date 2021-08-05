Bahamian Athlete Gardiner Wins in 400m Final

Steven Gardiner (43.85 s), Anthony Zambrano (44.08 s), and Kirani James (44.19 s) came in the first three places.

On Thursday, Bahamas, Colombia, and Grenada swept the men's 400m final at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Steven Gardiner came in first place with a run of 43.85 seconds to give the Bahamas its first gold medal at these games. He already won another gold medal at the world championships held in Doha 2019.

"I recovered, I kept it moving and with 200m to go, I started to push a little bit," he said, as reported by India Today.

"When I came across the line and saw my name on the big screen and I was in first place... I'm cherishing this moment. Olympic champion."

Steven Gardiner wins the final of the men’s 400m in a time of 43.85s.



������������������������������������ pic.twitter.com/C5cHIbmOmZ — Jared Higgs (@JHiggslive) August 5, 2021

Anthony Zambrano, who was South American and Pan American champion in 2019, won the silver medal with 44.08 seconds. With his victory, Colombia accumulates three silver medals and eight Olympic medals in these games.

"I am very happy to win this medal and I want to dedicate this, to my mother because it is her birthday today," he said.

Kirani James came in third place with 44.19 seconds and gave Grenada a bronze medal. So far, this Caribbean country has two medals in Tokyo 2020.