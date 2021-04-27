Venezuelan Olympian Yulimar Rojas Sets Guinness World Record

With 15.43 meters, Venezuelan Olympic athlete Yulimar Rojas set the world record for the indoor triple jump in 2020, receiving Monday an official recognition from Guinness World Records.

"Today I received an official recognition from Guinness World Records for setting the world record for the farthest indoor triple jump (15.43 meters). Thank you, I am very happy," Rojas wrote on her Twitter account.

On February 21, 2020, Rojas officially broke the record for the farthest (female) triple jump (indoor) with 15.43 meters during the Meeting Villa de Madrid in Spain.

At just 24 years old, Rojas ran, jumped and flew over 15 meters on the indoor track at the Gallur Municipal Sports Center, setting her record mark in the competition.

Hoy recibo un reconocimiento oficial de Guinness World Records por marcar el récord mundial del salto triple “indoor” más lejano (15.43 metros).



Gracias, estoy muy feliz ❤ @gwr_es



�� Completo en nuestro IG



Seguimos Venezuela! ����#GuinnessWorldRecords #OfficiallyAmazing pic.twitter.com/RJ107cDP06 — Yulimar Rojas (@TeamRojas45) April 26, 2021

This achievement earned her the title of 2020 Athlete of the Year, awarded by World Athletics.

Rojas is aiming for a gold medal at the next Olympic Games in Tokyo and, potentially, an outdoor world record too.