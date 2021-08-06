Cuba Reaches Its Best Olympic Performance Since 2004

Cuban boxer Julio Cesar La Cruz gave the island its sixth medal on Friday in the division of 91-kilograms, placing the country at the top of the best male boxers at the Olympics games. Arlen Lopez also won gold medals in the 75-81 kilogram division and Roniel Iglesias in the 63-69 kilogram division.

Cuba achieved on Friday its best performance at the Olympic games since 2004 as the Caribbean island amounted to six gold medals, standing at 13th place in the medal count. Historically, Cuba is the Latin American country with the most Olympic medals.

On the other hand, Mijain Lopez marked a historic record becoming the first male wrestler to win four Olympic golds and the fifth person to ever win four straight gold medals in the same individual event, according to the Olympic Committee.

Moreover, wrestler Luis Orta won at the 60 kilograms division and both Serguei Torres and Fernando Dayan Jorge reached gold medals at the 1000 meters double canoe. In addition, Cuba has won to date three silver and three bronze medals.

The silver medals include Juan Miguel Echavarria in the Men's long jump; Idalys Ortiz in the Women's Judo +78 kg; and Leuris Pupo at the 25m male speed pistol. Maykel Masso in Men's long jump; Yaime Perez in Women's discus throw; Rafael Alba Castillo in Men's Taekwondo +80 kg; and Lazaro Alvarez in Boxing, Men's featherweight 52-57 kg have won bronze medals so far.