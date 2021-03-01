Venezuela To Start on-Site Classes in April

Students will attend classrooms during the days when the COVID-19 quarantine is relaxed.

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro on Sunday announced that in-person classes will begin in April in compliance with biosecurity measures to prevent COVID-19 contagions.

The decision comes after a proposal submitted by Education Minister Aristobulo Isturiz. Classes will be held during the days when the COVID-19 quarantine is relaxed.

This month teachers will be included in the vaccination campaign which started immunizing medical personnel on Feb.18 following the arrival of Russian Sputnik V vaccines.

On Jan.7, distance classes started nationwide through the state-sponsored program "Every Family is a School" which benefited over 8 million students, including adults from Ribas and Robinson social missions.

Besides implementing an educational program through television, radio, and the Internet, the Education Ministry distributed materials and pedagogical guides to schoolchildren in remote and jungle communities.

Over the last 22 years, Venezuela's schooling rate has reached 93 percent of its population while 85 percent of students in the three educational levels access free education.

The Bolivarian nation recently reached agreements with the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) for the purchase of COVID-19 vaccines to conduct a mass vaccination also scheduled for April.