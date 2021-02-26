The European Union Expels Venezuelan Ambassador

The European Union announced on Thursday the decision to expel the Venezuelan representative in Brussels, in reciprocity to the South American country's decision.

The European Union (EU) decided to declare Claudia Salerno, the representative of the Venezuelan mission to the European bloc in Brussels, Belgium, as "persona non grata," in response to a similar decision adopted last Wednesday by the Venezuelan government regarding the EU ambassador to the South American country, Portugal's Isabel Brilhante.

"This is a response to the Venezuelan government's decision to declare the leader of the EU delegation in Venezuela persona non grata," the Council of the European Union (EC) said in a statement. Simultaneously, the twenty-seven-member bloc also called on the Venezuelan government to reconsider its decision, saying it "deeply regrets Caracas' decision."

The coercive measures, the systematic interferences in internal affairs, the undermining of sovereign institutions and the EU (Germany) support for those planning coups and violence coup planners, must be reverted immediately, to reactivate dialogue with Venezuela. https://t.co/6IcGlmg4MQ — Jorge Arreaza M (@jaarreaza) February 25, 2021

Tensions between Venezuela and the EU have been increasing rapidly, while Caracas maintains a firm stand to not yield to pressures and continue defending its independence.



Last week, tensions between the European Union and Venezuela made headlines again after Brussels announced new sanctions against Venezuelan officials. A total of 19 Venezuelan government officials have been sanctioned for what is considered a lack of democratic standards in the parliamentary elections held last December 6 in the Bolivarian country.

Meanwhile, Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, despite expressing Venezuela's interest in improving its ties with all of Europe, said that Caracas would not deal with the EU until it corrects the aggressive policy against it.