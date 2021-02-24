Venezuela: Guaido Barred From Holding Public Posts for 15 Years

"These people are involved in corruption acts and have stolen the money of all Venezuelans," Comptroller Amoroso said.

Venezuela's Comptroller General Elvis Amoroso on Tuesday disqualified former lawmaker Juan Guaido from holding public office for 15 years due to his failure to comply with his legal obligations.

Amoroso stated that the decision is based on Guaido's refusal to submit an assets sworn declaration after ending his functions as a congressman.

"We know these people are involved in corruption acts and have stolen the money of all Venezuelans. They must have something to hide," he said.

A month ago, Amoroso addressed the new National Assembly to encourage lawmakers to present their assets sworn declarations.

"We regret the refusal of a small group of representatives who have failed to fulfill their legal obligations," stated Amoroso, who also listed the name of 27 other officials who were dishonest with the Venezuelan nation.

Julio Borges and Sergio Vergara, who are Guaido's close collaborators, were also banned from holding public office.

Guaido, whose legislative functions ended after the election of the new National Assembly, has made no statements on the issue so far.