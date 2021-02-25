Venezuela and Syria Meet To Promote Economic, Trade Cooperation

The Minister of People's Power for National Trade, Eneida Laya, held a meeting on Thursday with the Ambassador of Syria in Venezuela, Khalil Bitar, in order to promote and establish economic and trade cooperation agreements between the two nations.

The cooperation is based on equality and reciprocal benefit, so a Syrian-Venezuelan Businessmen Council was created to implement the economic agreements between the Syrian Arab Republic and the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela.

The head of the Trade portfolio applauded the meeting and stated that work is being done for the post-pandemic era to recover the national and productive economy.

"We are moving forward to boost national trade, to give a timely response, and improve the national economy, that this meeting does not remain in words and we do our own to minimize the bureaucracy in the process of exporting items," said the Minister.

The Minister invited Ambassador Khalil Bitar and the business people present to participate in the Bicentennial Congress of the Peoples Social Movement of Businessmen and Businesswomen, Small and Medium Industry, to generate constructive proposals.

"We are looking for ways to facilitate exports, the blockade will not stop a people that want to grow and a Government that supports producers," he highlighted.

He announced that soon entrepreneurs would have a space to get advice on the assets and companies they want to invest in the country; he reiterated the call to Venezuelans to join the National Council of Entrepreneurs and Businessmen.

For his part, Ambassador Bitar stressed that Syria and Venezuela are working on the same front to face the unilateral coercive measures and proposed to carry out studies that allow the ethical, economic, financial, and social facilities for the exchange of food and medicines between the Syrian and Venezuelan productive sectors.

1/3 Para fortalecer alianzas internacionales hacia el desarrollo de la economía, nos reunimos con autoridades del gobierno de la República Árabe Siria, representados por el embajador Khalil Bitar, basados en la igualdad y cooperación mutua. #ProducirEsVencer pic.twitter.com/hQHn75RQiP — Eneida Laya Lugo (@EneidaLayaPsuv) February 25, 2021

"To strengthen international partnerships towards the development of the economy, we met with authorities of the government of the Syrian Arab Republic, represented by Ambassador Khalil Bitar, based on equality and mutual cooperation."

In addition, he pointed out the items of interest to be exported from Venezuela to Syria, such as coffee, cocoa, flour, sugar, rice, banana, mango, fruit pulp, banana pulp, plantain, tuna, plastic, medicines, among others, and to be imported from Syria would be olive oil, olives, wheat, canned food, textiles, cotton, pharmaceuticals, among others.

Part of the proposals of the economic actors present are to evaluate the tariffs of these processes, the sanitary permits, the financing programs for the investment, to activate a direct air route Caracas-Damascus-Caracas through Conviasa, the realization of a fair of Syrian products in Venezuela, and Venezuelan products in Syria, also, the incorporation of indicators amidst the decreed COVID-19 flexibilization measures.

For his part, the deputy of the National Assembly and president of Fedeindustrias, Orlando Camacho, emphasized that it is necessary to encourage a commercial exchange quickly and without bureaucracy.

"From the National Assembly and Fedeindustria we are willing to listen to all concrete proposals; we have open doors to listen and work together," he said.

He referred that a fundamental problem in Venezuela is income, "we need to recover income, sanctions have done a lot of damage, but we have to overcome them," he highlighted.