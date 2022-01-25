Venezuela To Present 3rd Human Rights Report to United Nations

The presentation of the periodic review will allow the Bolivarian nation to demonstrate the impact on the enjoyment of human rights caused by the U.S. illegal sanctions.

On Tuesday, Venezuela presents its Universal Periodic Human Rights Review (UPR) at the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland. This presentation is a commitment that the UN countries must fulfill every five years.

Vice President Delcy Rodriguez is expected to present the Venezuelan universal periodic review through a videoconference that will take place amid the sessions of the United Nations Human Rights Council (OHCHR).

Hector Constant, the Venezuelan ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva, recalled that his country presented its first two periodic reviews in 2011 and 2016. He also stressed that the presentation of the periodic review will allow the Bolivarian nation to demonstrate to the world "the enormous impact" on the enjoyment of human rights caused by the illegal sanctions promoted by the United States against Venezuela.

“We have to show that we have been a country that has been besieged, vilified, and attacked and that despite that... we continue to reap a series of important successes and social, cultural, political, and civil achievements, which are part of that range of human rights that we are absolutely committed to honoring,” Constant said.

“The UPR is a State-driven process, under the auspices of the Human Rights Council, which provides the opportunity for each State to declare what actions they have taken to improve the human rights situations in their countries and to fulfill their human rights obligations,” the OHCHR explained.

“As one of the main features of the Council, the UPR is designed to ensure equal treatment for every country when their human rights situations are assessed. The ultimate aim of this mechanism is to improve the human rights situation in all countries and address human rights violations wherever they occur. Currently, no other universal mechanism of this kind exists,” it added.

Between Jan. 24 and Feb. 4, the OHCHR will review the UPRs from countries such as Togo, Syria, Zimbabwe, Uganda, East Timor, Moldova, South Sudan, Haiti, and Iceland.