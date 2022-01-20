Venezuela Demands Return of Assets From Its Embassy in the US

Minister Plasencia asked Secretary of State Blinken to follow the example of Bolivia, which returned the Venezuelan diplomatic headquarters located in that Andean country.

On Wednesday, Foreign Affairs Minister Felix Plasencia asked the Biden administration for the devolution of the Venezuelan assets that were arbitrarily confiscated in the United States in 2019.

"In respect of the rule of law, instruct the corresponding and responsible authorities so that the Venezuelan diplomatic assets, as well as the headquarters of the embassy and the consulate, be returned," he said, recalling that these buildings, which were outraged and invaded, are currently being destroyed.

Besides demanding the return of its embassy, consulate, and residence, ​​Venezuela asked the U.S, government for the restitution of works of art, documents, and other objects that belong to the Bolivarian nation.

Plasencia asked Secretary of State Anthony Blinken to follow the example of the Government of Bolivia, which returned the Venezuelan diplomatic headquarters located in that Andean country.

The appalling human cost of the US government's agenda of aggression against Venezuela.

It's vital that we come together to demand these sanctions end now- you can add your name to our statement here: https://t.co/4QvXu0IuHg pic.twitter.com/Hjw8gCF0NJ — VSC (@VenSolidarity) January 19, 2022

In 2019, taking advantage of the coup d'état perpetrated against President Evo Morales, the opposition politician Juan Guaido appropriated Venezuelan assets in Bolivia and sold them under the complicit protection of the self-proclaimed President Jeanine Añez.

For this reason, Foreign Minister Plasencia also thanked Bolivia's President Luis Arce for the devolution of the Venezuelan assets to their authentic and legitimate owners.