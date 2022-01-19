Venezuela: 95% Of Adult Citizens Are Immunized Against COVID-19

"Despite the difficulties imposed by U.S. sanctions, we procured the necessary vaccines to develop our mass immunization campaign, which comprises children": President Maduro.

On Wednesday, President Nicolas Maduro confirmed that 95 percent of adult Venezuelans have already been vaccinated against COVID-19 and that the entire population will be immunized soon.

"Despite the difficulties imposed by U.S. economic sanctions, we procured the necessary vaccines to develop our mass immunization campaign, which comprises children, teenagers, and foreign residents," Maduro tweeted.

The high vaccination rates allowed the Bolivarian government to start eliminating health restrictions from November without prompting many disease contagions or related deaths.

"Venezuela reported a record decrease in cases in the last week of December and the first week of January, a period during which only five citizens per 100,000 inhabitants were infected," the President recalled.



Despite this, he urged citizens to continue to comply with health preventive measures since the COVID-19 case rate has increased by about 10 percent over this week due to the Omicron strain expansion. "Although we are now more prepared than ever to fight the virus, we cannot lose risk perception to avoid unnecessary contagions,” Maduro insisted, stressing that pregnant women and senior citizens should care for themselves even more. As of Jan. 19, this Latin American country had reported 458,731 coronavirus cases and 5,387 related deaths, three of which occurred on Monday.