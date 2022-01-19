Venezuela Restores Electric Service After Sabotage

"CORPOELEC workers do not stop before these actions and work 24 hours to restore the electrical service in the entity," Minister Reverol pointed out.

On Wednesday, the Venezuelan Energy Ministry reported that the National Electrical Corporation (CORPOELEC) fully restored electrical service in the southwestern region of the country.

Previously, the Public Works & Services Minister Nestor Reverol, who monitored the actions from the National Dispatch Center, confirmed that the attacks on the electrical infrastructure were part of sabotage actions the Venezuelan far-right deploys to destabilize President Nicolas Maduro's administration and generate citizen discontent.

The latest sabotage of the National Electric System (SEN) was carried out through the fall of a tower of the Central Plant-Valle Seco line in the Taborda sector in Carabobo.

"CORPOELEC workers do not stop before these actions and work 24 hours to restore the electrical service in the entity," Reverol said on Tuesday.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro says he will visit Syria soon to celebrate Syria's victory over terrorism with the Syrian people and proposes the idea of holding an economic and investment exhibition with the participation of Venezuelan businessmen!



This terrorist attack, however, has not been the only one in the last month. On January 7, the electrical system suffered an attack amid the elections called to renew the governor of the state of Barinas.

A few days later, on Jan. 11, unidentified individuals also sabotaged the Western Pipeline, located in the Naricual municipality, in Anzoategui state, from which all fuel is distributed to the eastern states of Venezuela.

Recently, President Maduro recalled that the U.S. blockade against the Bolivarian nation is related to these attempts to create political destabilization and internal conflicts.