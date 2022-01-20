Presidents Maduro & Putin to Deepen Bilateral Cooperation

They took stock of the multidimensional cooperation between the two countries, highlighting advances in the joint dialogue on issues related to economy, health, and security.

On Thursday, Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro Moros and Russia's President Vladimir Putin held a conversation in which both leaders expressed their wishes for the well-being of their nations in 2022.

"I had an important telephone conversation with brother President Vladimir Putin. We exchanged opinions on issues related to existing cooperation in various strategic areas," President Maduro said, adding that the relationship between the two governments "is strengthened by the unbreakable union of our peoples."

They took stock of the multidimensional cooperation between the two countries, highlighting the 12 percent increase in bilateral trade, the launch of air connectivity between Caracas and Moscow, and the advances in the joint dialogue on issues related to economy, health, and security.

Putin congratulated Maduro on his victory in the subnational elections held on November 21, 2021, when the Venezuelan people ratified its support for the development process promoted by the Bolivarian revolution. The Russian president also expressed all support for Venezuela in the defense of its economic, political, and cultural sovereignty.

������ Venezuela is redoubling vaccination efforts and biosecurity measures to face the highly contagious Omicron variant after registering over 1,000 daily cases.



Even with crushing US sanctions, today the country continues to fare far better than its regional neighbors. pic.twitter.com/qCRdusR6T1 — venezuelanalysis.com (@venanalysis) January 17, 2022

For his part, Maduro thanked the support of the Russian government in the fight against COVID-19 through the supply of vaccines and medicines, which have allowed his administration to guarantee the health of Venezuelans.

The Bolivarian leader also reiterated his rejection of the U.S.-backed smear and harassment campaign against Russia and its government.

Once again, Putin reiterated his invitation to President Maduro to visit Russia so as to deepen cooperation between the two countries.