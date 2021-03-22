Venezuela To Participate in Soberana and Abdala Phase 3 Trials

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro announced this Sunday in a television broadcast that his country will join the Phase III clinical trials of the Cuban vaccine candidates Soberana 02 and Abdala.

"Heading towards the production of the ALBA-TCP vaccine," said the Bolivarian leader in a program dedicated to taking stock of the fight against COVID-19 in that country. Venezuela is facing a new wave of COVID-19 infections, mainly caused by the Brazilian variant, even more contagious than others.

More than 14,000 Havana residents have already received the first dose of Soberana 02 out of the more than 44,000 participating in phase III clinical trials of Soberana 02. This Monday, the same trials for the Abdala vaccine will begin in the eastern provinces of Santiago de Cuba, Guantanamo, and Granma.

Radio Havana Cuba | President Maduro announces that Venezuela will participate in phase III clinical trials of Soberana and Abdala: https://t.co/x0rdsBc35D @RadioHabanaCub1 — Roberto Bastidas (@RobertoB1969) March 22, 2021

President Maduro announced that 30,000 doses of each Cuban vaccine candidate, just two out of the five total being developed on the Caribbean island, will arrive in Venezuela during the first week in April.

In recent days, 100,000 doses of Soberana 02 were sent to Iran to carry out in that country another part of phase III clinical trials.