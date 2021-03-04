Cuba Starts Soberana 02 Vaccine's Phase III of Clinical Trial

Over 40,000 volunteers will take part of the he third phase, which will be carried out in 50 vaccination centers in La Habana.

Cuba's Center for State Control of Medicines, Equipment, and Medical Devices (CECMED) on Tuesday allowed Soberana 02 vaccine to start Phase III clinical trials.

The immunizer developed by the Finlay Vaccine Institute "has shown an adequate safety profile, and it has passed all the review done by the regulatory entity during Phase I and II of studies," CECMED President Olga Jacobo said.

To allow the vaccine's mass use in a new phase of studies, CECMED reviewed the test results in animals and volunteers. It also evaluated the product's and the production processes' quality.

"People who have taken part in trials have developed neutralizing antibodies, which means the vaccine is effective against the virus," Jacobo added.