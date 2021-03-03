Cuba Offers Soberana 02 and Abdala to Lebanon to Fight COVID-19

Cuba's ambassador in Beirut made the offer Wednesday during a meeting with the head of Lebanon's working group to combat the pandemic in the Middle Eastern nation.

On Wednesday, Cuba expressed its willingness to assist Lebanon to combat COVID-19, offering its most advanced vaccines, Soberana 02 and Abdala, which will start their final-phase clinical trials sometime this month.

Cuban Ambassador to Lebanon Alexander Pellicer made the offer during a meeting with Major General Mahmoud Al Asmar. The latter heads the working group to tackle the pandemic in this Mediterranean country.

True �� global solidarity would #EndSanctions sanctions on Venezuela, Lebanon, Cuba, Syria, Iran & other vulnerable countries so they can develop the resources to protect their civilians from the threat of COVID-19 �� https://t.co/kDExW36Py9 — Samelys López�� (@SamelysLopez) March 3, 2021

Pellicer briefed Al Asmar on Cuba's achievements in scientific research and scaled-up production of four COVID-19 vaccines, currently all in clinical trials.

The officials also discussed the possibility of establishing a mechanism of cooperation to fight the pandemic, including the use of Cuban vaccines to immunize the Lebanese people.

Pellicer recalled that Cuba has the capacity to produce up to 100 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines and reaffirmed the principle of saving lives above anything else.