Cuba Offers Soberana 02 and Abdala to Lebanon to Fight COVID-19

Get our newsletter delivered directly to your inbox
I have already subscribed | Do not show this message again
Boletines
Your email has been successfully registered.
Cuba's ambassador in Beirut made the offer Wednesday during a meeting with the head of Lebanon's working group to combat the pandemic in the Middle Eastern nation.
On Wednesday, Cuba expressed its willingness to assist Lebanon to combat COVID-19, offering its most advanced vaccines, Soberana 02 and Abdala, which will start their final-phase clinical trials sometime this month.
Cuban Ambassador to Lebanon Alexander Pellicer made the offer during a meeting with Major General Mahmoud Al Asmar. The latter heads the working group to tackle the pandemic in this Mediterranean country.
True �� global solidarity would #EndSanctions sanctions on Venezuela, Lebanon, Cuba, Syria, Iran & other vulnerable countries so they can develop the resources to protect their civilians from the threat of COVID-19 �� https://t.co/kDExW36Py9