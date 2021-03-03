    • Live
Cuba Offers Soberana 02 and Abdala to Lebanon to Fight COVID-19

    The Cuban ambassador briefed Major General Al Asmar about Cuba's achievements in scientific research and production of four COVID-19 vaccines. | Photo: Prensa Latina

Published 3 March 2021 (4 hours 10 minutes ago)
Opinion

Cuba's ambassador in Beirut made the offer Wednesday during a meeting with the head of Lebanon's working group to combat the pandemic in the Middle Eastern nation.

On Wednesday, Cuba expressed its willingness to assist Lebanon to combat COVID-19, offering its most advanced vaccines, Soberana 02 and Abdala, which will start their final-phase clinical trials sometime this month.

RELATED:

Economic Crisis, COVID-19 Take Toll on Lebanese Couples

Cuban Ambassador to Lebanon Alexander Pellicer made the offer during a meeting with Major General Mahmoud Al Asmar. The latter heads the working group to tackle the pandemic in this Mediterranean country.

Pellicer briefed Al Asmar on Cuba's achievements in scientific research and scaled-up production of four COVID-19 vaccines, currently all in clinical trials.

The officials also discussed the possibility of establishing a mechanism of cooperation to fight the pandemic, including the use of Cuban vaccines to immunize the Lebanese people.

Pellicer recalled that Cuba has the capacity to produce up to 100 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines and reaffirmed the principle of saving lives above anything else.

